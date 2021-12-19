SANTA MONICA—A TikTok threat of bombings and school shootings cause a number of Santa Monica schools to shut down on Friday, December 17—the threat was later deemed a hoax.

The threat targeted schools across the nation and, shortly after it was posted, went viral. Santa Monica-Malibu School District officials spoke with police who found that the threat was not credible and reopened schools in the area.

According to a statement written and sent to Santa Monica parents, there have been a series of threats that have transpired in the last few weeks that turned out to be hoaxes. It was also announced that the FBI is investigating the matter along with other police departments throughout the country. Police have increased their presence at local schools just as a precaution.

Santa Monica High School recently had a student escorted off campus after the student made a a threat through SnapChat. The threat involved a photo that was found to be “disturbing.” Police were called to make an investigation. Officials found the student was not an immediate threat.

To report any suspicious activity please submit an anonymous tip through We Tip or call 800-782-7463 (800-78-CRIME).