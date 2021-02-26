CALIFORNIA—District Attorney George Gascón, reported that former Pomona city councilman and substitute teacher Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez 46, pleaded no contest on Wednesday, February 24 for taking an inappropriate photo of a young girl in elementary school where he was employed.

According to reports from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Gonzalez entered his plea to one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child, and one felony count of possessing photos that depicted children who were being sexually abused. Gonzalez also had child sexual abuse material in his email accounts.

Gascón said in a statement that Gonzalez “took advantage of his position and violated the privacy and innocence of children. Given the underlying conduct, in this case, we are requiring that he register as a sex offender for life and never teach children again.”

A Judge sentenced Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez immediately. The defendant was placed on felony probation for two years and summary probation for a year and been ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender, have 52 weeks of counseling, and is prohibited from teaching. Gonzalez was a substitute teacher for several schools in Los Angeles county.

Case BA488114 was investigated by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.