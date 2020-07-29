AMERICA—Mike Adams, a soon-to-be retired university professor allegedly killed himself; he was found dead in his home on Thursday, July 23. According to police, the victim hadn’t been seen or heard from for several days prior to the discovery of his body.

Nobody else was suspected to be in the home when the incident occurred, and foul play was ruled out. The cause of death has been determined as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A news release confirmed the conclusion police investigators had reached. “Detectives began their investigation in partnership with the medical examiner and it was ascertained that Mr. Adams committed suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head.”

Adams, who was also a conservative columnist, was set to retire from his post as a professor at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. He taught sociology and criminology, but decided to retire following a controversy on social media earlier this year.

In May, after going to dinner with six other men, where they all sat at the same table, Adams stated in his post that he “felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina.” He followed that up with “Massa Cooper, let my people go!” This was referring to the Governor of the state, Roy Cooper, and appeared to specifically reference social distancing recommendations in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eventually, Adams decided to retire, with the university granting him a settlement worth more than $500,000, due to lost salary and lost retirement benefits. He was officially set to retire on August 1.

Police do not appear to be investigating any further and have ascertained all of the information needed to reach a final conclusion on this case.