SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk man who was last seen in Santa Monica on Wednesday, July 5.

Carlos Zertuche, 74, was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and 21st Street, according to authorities. On behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department, the California Highway Patrol released a silver alert in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, though Zertuche is believed to be on foot.

He was wearing a dark shirt and black pants. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police caution that Zertuche may “may display aggressive behavior,” and caution the public when approaching him.

Anyone who sees Zertuche or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911. An anonymous tip can be made by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.