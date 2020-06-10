WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, June 9, Bravo released a statement noting that several cast members from the reality series “Vanderpump Rules” had been fired from the show for racist behavior.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” reads a statement from Bravo.

Stassi Schroeder, 31, and Kristen Doute, 37, were both let go from the series for their racially driven mistreatment of castmate Faith Stowers, 31, in 2018. The show’s original cast members reported Stowers to the police for a crime that she was not connected to, after watching a video of a light skinned black woman with tattoos committing theft.

Newcomers to the show Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go due to racist tweets from 2012. Boyens apologized back in January for his past tweet that read: “It upsets me that the word n— is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word.”

All four terminated cast members have issued their own respective apologies via social media and/or during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show, which aired on June 2.

Caprioni apologized during the reunion show saying, “I am incredibly ashamed and accept full responsibility, and acknowledge that this language was as unacceptable then as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry.”

Doute posted on her Instagram account, “I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her.”

Schroeder wrote on Monday, June 8, “What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions—to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Stowers attached a link to an interview with Page Six about her feelings of vindication after the recent firings.