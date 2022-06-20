SANTA MONICA—On Friday, June 17, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the 900 block of 4th Street to investigate a theft. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon News that the Reporting Party (RP) heard noises from an unsecured sub garage of their apartment complex and immediately contacted 9-1-1 after investigating and spotting a male underneath a vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect and female passenger, who were getting ready to leave in a vehicle. A subsequent search of the suspect vehicle revealed a catalytic converter (not belonging to the vehicle he was under), tools consistent with catalytic converter theft and over 15 grams of methamphetamine. Officers learned the male suspect was on probation for Burglary and Grand Theft Auto.

Francis Alvarado, 41, from Los Angeles, was transported to the SMPD Jail and booked for possession of stolen property and methamphetamine. Details on his female accomplice have not been disclosed to the public. Lt. Flores informed Canyon News via email that the female passenger was not arrested and is not being charged at this time.

Anyone with any additional details pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.