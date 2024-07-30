SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, July 25, the city of Santa Monica announced that the Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic) event and Americana in the Park are set to bring high energy music and family friendly activities to Santa Monica parks this August and September.

The second annual Endless Summer C.A.M.P. will highlight world music and dance, puppetry and animals from around the world for four Saturdays in August at Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave.

The events are courtesy of a partnership with Community Arts Resources (CARS) and is family friendly and attendees should bring a picnic, blankets and beach chairs. Tongva Park’s amenities include a splash pad, playground, ocean observation deck, public art and 100 plus species of plants.

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. Event Lineup

August 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Bollywood dance performance by Joya Kazi Entertainment along with bells and beads adornment workshop with Matti Sands. Angel Fruits Cart will offer fresh fruit for purchase.

August 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Philippine dance, music and song by Kayamanan Ng Lahi along with Traditional Mexican folklorico dance by Academia de Danza Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo’s youth ballet. Artist Eros Cortes will lead a plant terrarium workshop and Angel Fruits Cart will offer fresh fruit for purchase

August 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Puppet show with the Bob Baker Marionette Theater along with a performance by Grammy-nominated family artists Andrew & Polly. A puppet-making workshop will be led by reDiscover and Angel Fruits Cart will offer fresh fruit for purchase

August 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Animals from around the world with Conservation Ambassadors/Zoo to You along with mini rock concerts from the youth bands of KID ROW. Artist Dajin Yoon will lead a kite-making workshop. Angel Fruits Cart will offer fresh fruit for purchase

In September, the fourth annual Americana in the Park series returns, offering a wide range of Americana music on Sundays at Gandara Park, 1819 Stewart St.

A partnership with Santa Monica’s own McCabe’s Guitar Shop, this year’s concerts will explore Americana music from its roots to modern forms, featuring a youth mariachi band, a community sing-along, high energy instrumentals along with craft activities for all ages and food trucks.

Americana in the Park Event Lineup

September 1, 5-7 p.m.: Sing-along free-for-all with McCabe’s Hootenanny Collective opens with Dustbowl Revival headlining with booty shaking soul roots music and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads.

September 8, 5-7 p.m.: Student group Mariachi Los Catrines opens with Los Straitjackets headlining with high energy instrumental guitar rock and roll from around the world.

September 15, 5-7 p.m.: Guitarists and songwriters Rick Shea & Tony Gilkyson open with Southern California band Mustangs of the West headlining with all styles of country music.

September 22, 5-7 p.m.: Molly Miller opens with instrumental Americana jazz songs tinged with folk and Surf Rock vibes along with powerful original compositions of The Azar Lawrence Experience headlining.

September 29, 5-7 p.m.: Solo acoustic guitar fusion of folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles of the

Laurence Juber Trio opens and Airfoil headlines with the rocking side of Wings’ great repertoire.

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. and Americana in the Park are made possible by the city’s Art of Recovery community grants initiative. For more details visit santamonica.gov.