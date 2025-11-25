MALIBU—On November 24, the city of Malibu announced that residents are asked to join the city and Caltrans for the in-person community meeting on Tuesday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall to learn about and share feedback on the PCH Quick-Build Roundabouts Project at El Matador State Beach and Encinal Canyon Road.

The project was identified as part of the 2015 Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) Safety Study that was accepted by the Malibu City Council on June 22, 2015, for implementation. The comprehensive traffic safety study was completed in collaboration between several agencies and organizations. The study examined road conditions, determined accident patterns, assessed traffic conflicts, and developed strategies to improve safety on PCH corridor in Malibu.

The purpose of the project is to improve the safety and operations of Pacific Coast Highway by placing the roundabouts at the intersections of Encinal Canyon Road and El Matador State Beach to improve safety through reducing vehicular speeds, enabling safe conditions for parking and pedestrian crossings, improving visibility, and providing pedestrian refuge.

The project aims to decrease speeds, improve safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and make crossings safer near El Matador and Encinal Canyon. These locations were identified in the 2015 Pacific Coast Highway Safety Study, which examined collision data, traffic patterns, and pedestrian conflicts throughout the Malibu corridor. Construction is expected to start in early 2026.