MALIBU— On November 24, the City of Malibu, Department of Development reported that the Free Rain Barrel project has been a great success. 150 Free Rain Barrels were given away to 89 families. This water conservation project was a joint effort with the West Basin Municipal Water District.

According to the West Basin Municipal Water District newsletter, the Free Rain Barrel giveaway is in their social spotlight as they give away 1,500 free rain barrels annually which has the potential to save 650 gallons of water per year.



The rainwater collected is not intended for human consumption. It’s for keeping the lawn and gardens watered without having to turn on the faucet. It saves water, and it saves families money by lowering their water bills.



The gift of a free water barrel saved the recipients the additional cost of the barrels. Rain barrels from the local hardware stores can cost anywhere from 60-135 dollars each.



The state of California, under the care of Governor Gavin Newsom has run into water shortages, and water rationing in recent years leaving even some of the fire hydrants at risk of running dry.



As the Los Angeles Fire Department continues to remind people, keeping the land moist and rid of debris lowers the risks of more wildfires for the Golden State.





