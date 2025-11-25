SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on their Facebook page on November 24 that the Holiday Sweater Community Ride will take place on December 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 17th Street/SMC Metro Station.

Individuals can join city staff and Santa Monica Spoke for a bike tour of the Bergamot Area First/Last Mile Improvements.

There will be a quick bike-handling refresher and safety tips at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., there will be a guided ride featuring key stops that highlight new design features, treatments and how to use them confidently.

Need a bike: Metro Bike Share is available at the station (rides are $1.75 per 30 minutes). Route ends at: 19th St and Expo Bike Path. Individuals who rent a Metro bike can return it at the 17th St/SMC Station.

After the ride, everyone is invited to continue the holiday cheer with a casual meetup at Santa Monica Brew Works. Optional, bring an unwrapped toy, which SM Spoke will distribute to children in need this holiday season.