MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced that sign up for the upcoming free Community Emergency Response Team training will begin on September 16 at Malibu City Hall.

The training helps individuals learn how to prepare yourself, family or one’s business for wildfires, earthquakes & other disasters.

As part of its ongoing efforts toward community-wide preparedness, the city of Malibu is offering the next round of the highly popular Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. The series of classes will be held on Tuesday evenings starting on September 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Malibu Library, along with the final class being on October 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Malibu City Hall.

The free training program is administered by the city and other public safety agencies across the country and empowers community members to help themselves and their neighbors during disasters.

With hands-on training, participants learn the most up-to-date information on basic disaster preparedness, the use of a fire extinguisher, disaster medical care, first aid, search and rescue, disaster psychology, and neighborhood team building.

For more details and to sign up, visit www.MalibuCity.org/CERT or email PublicSafety@malibucity.org.