BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is reminding the public about its watering schedule. The mandatory watering schedule is still in effect.

Individuals can help keep the city green and sustainable by following these rules:

-North of Santa Monica Boulevard.: Water on Mondays & Fridays

-South of Santa Monica Boulevard.: Water on Tuesdays & Saturdays

There is no watering on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Sundays.

The community should only water between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to prevent waste and evaporation.

For more details visit www.BHSaves.org.