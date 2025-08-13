MALIBU—On Monday, August 11, the Malibu Volunteers on Patrol posted on its Facebook page that a golfcart crashed into a building in Malibu.

The incident was reported at 2:20 p.m., when a Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station “Volunteer on Patrol” came across a golf cart that crashed into a fence along Grayfox Street.

The vehicle was seemingly abandoned and after checking the area for any injured parties, the VOP was unable to find any sign of a driver or passengers.

The VOP advised Station Dispatch and a deputy responded to further investigate. The golf cart was subsequently towed.

The investigation is ongoing to locate the owner and determine who was driving at the time of the accident. Anyone who is missing a golf cart, should contact the Malibu Lost Hills Station.