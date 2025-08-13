MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that a public workshop will be held about the Malibu Creek Ecosystem Restoration Project (MCERP) on Wednesday, August 20, at 6 p.m. at Pepperdine University.

The community presentation will provide important information on the project’s progress during the current Pre-construction, Engineering, and Design (PED) phase for the removal of Rindge Dam.

During the workshop, the project team will present:

-Alternatives being considered for Rindge Dam removal

-Current design and engineering work

-Surf study baseline results

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about the proposed restoration efforts, ask questions, share feedback, and help shape the future of Malibu Creek.

The project aims to restore natural processes and habitat connectivity, benefiting both biodiversity and human communities. For a century, the 100-foot-tall Rindge Dam has blocked the Malibu Creek Watershed.

Rindge Dam disrupts natural sediment flows that replenish beaches and the migration of aquatic species. The California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) is leading the effort to remove the dam and restore the Malibu Creek Watershed’s natural resilience.

To obtain more visit: https://restoremalibucreek.org/.