UNITED STATES—On Tuesday, September 20, 26 Republican governors wrote a joint letter to President Joe Biden requesting that his administration put an end to the eight-month border crisis.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders. The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states. A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond, to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens,” reads the letter.

The list of governors who signed the letter include:

Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), ASA Hutchinson (AR), Doug Ducey (AZ), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Larry Hogan (MD), Charlie Baker (MA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Dough Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).

On Monday, September 20, Abbott requested a Declaration of Federal Emergency for the state of Texas due to the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governor Abbot cited “the Federal Government’s failure to enforce immigration,” as causing “a substantial burden on Government and state resources.”

“This surge poses life-threatening risks to residents of Val Verde County and is quickly overrunning law enforcement and health care and humanitarian resources which were never intended to be used in this capacity. Even the limited federal resources in the area are strained by the large number of individuals illegally crossing into Texas. I have determined that the disaster caused from individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border is of such severity that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to lessen the threat of disaster, save lives, and protect property, public health, and safety.”

On August 13, Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt won a joint lawsuit with Texas over Biden’s cancellation of former President Donald Trump’s, Remain in Mexico policy. In a press release, AG Schmidt stated:

“Today’s massive win was crucial- reimplementing the Migrant protection protocols will help secure the border and fight the scourge of human trafficking.”

On July 14, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his lawsuit against the Biden Administration over the cancelation of Texas-Mexico border wall construction stating:

“The issue here is simple. No man is above the law, and that includes President Biden.”