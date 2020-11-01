SHERMAN OAKS—A Whole Foods Market is still awaiting it’s official grand opening, as the store continues to have power issues, which have kept it from being open to the public for the last two days.

Initially, the store was supposed to open at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, with an entire line of shoppers waiting to get in, but were instead given coupons, and told that they will have to wait until the next day.

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, the store still wasn’t open, and they were sent away once more. However, this time, they were not assured that it would open the next day, as the company had to make a official announcement regarding why.

There is currently no information on what kind of power issue they are having and when it will be resolved. All indications point to the store not having a formal date on when they will be opening, only that they are working on fixing the unexpected malfunction.

The store, located at 14311 Ventura Blvd, is 54,000 square foot, with a bakery, seafood counter, a butcher, a department for fresh produce and an aisle for wellness and beauty.

This would be the second official Whole Foods location in the Sherman Oaks area.