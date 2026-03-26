GRIFFITH PARK—On March 26, the Friends of Griffith Park announced that after nearly a decade, the Griffith Park pool will reopen, with an upgrade. Reports indicate that city officials have approved a $40 million budget to rebuild the pool area.

While the pool itself may be smaller than the old facility, the new one will include a training area, and a splash pad. Reports indicate that there will be an entire swimming complex, and the pool will be suitable for competitive swimming groups/teams to utilize.

There are no further updates regarding the plans for the Griffith Park Pool on the Griffith Park website.

The Griffith Park pool, “The Plunge,” is currently closed, and has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Historical records indicate that the first time the pool opened was in 1927.

Construction is scheduled to begin during the summer of 2026, with an estimated completion to be in early 2029.