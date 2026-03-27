HOLLYWOOD—It is so bad, it is so good. That is how I feel about the Tyler Perry Netflix series, “Beauty in Black.” The characters are beyond bonkers; I cannot recall a time watching a series where nearly none of the characters feel redeemable. I mean wicked, cruel, vindicative, violent and vengeful in way that you never imagined. Perhaps that is what creator Tyler Perry wanted. Why? It makes the audience that much more connected to these characters, who many you hate and you cannot wait to see them receive their comeuppance.

I mean season one was something I never imagined, but I found myself beyond watching one episode after another until I completed the first season. Guilty pleasure is an understatement because I had to binge because I desperately wanted to know what was going to happen next. There are not too many TV shows that can do that, especially one that is unrealistic as “Beauty in Black.”

Long-story short, the Bellarie family has money, lots of it thanks to their beauty empire. The patriarch of the family is Horace Bellarie, who just happens to have a secret, he is into guys, particularly a male stripper, Angel, who just happens to be pals with Kimmi and Rain who are caught up in a twisted sex trafficking led by Jules, a corrupt police officer and Horace’s brother, Norman, who is just as wicked.

Kimmi is the one saving grace in the serious, who has endured all sorts of hell, hell that is hard to put into words. She is fighting to survive, and her chance encounter with Horace, gives her the opportunity to have a come-up and flaunt in the faces of those who treated her like trash that she now has the upper-hand and it’s been fantastic to watch this second season.

Kimmi has a fantastic opponent with Mallory, who I have to give kudos to for her performer Crystle Stewart who is fantastic as Mallory who is wicked, but she has a shift in character this second season that is fantastic to watch. Mallory learns things and those things lead to her spiraling in a way that you root for her and I never expected it. She is hands down the MVP of this second half of the season.

More secrets are unearthed, alliances are tested and enemies become allies that I didn’t expect to see, with people you’d like to see die, still survive and people you didn’t expect to die to see a twisted fate.

I can tell you one thing the final moments of the season, is a stunner and when I say that its too the point that you will be begging for the third season of the series to arrive sooner than later. I thought I knew how it was going to end, only to be delivered a curveball that absolutely sets up an interesting season three, which is expected to be the end of the series so death might start to erupt all over the place.

New episodes of “Beauty in Black” is airing on Netflix, I can saw more, but I truly do not want to spoil the fun of the season.

Written By LaDale Anderson