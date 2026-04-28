HOLLYWOOD—Last week’s episode of “From” was a mindbender to say the least with a stunning twist at the end. This week’s episode, ‘Fray’ witnessed more mayhem erupt with a massive reveal no one expected. The episode, kicked off with Kenny awaking and realizing that Sophia was missing, and Kenny being forced to go outside to rescue her as the creatures dawned.

Oh, Sophia is such a good actress, as it appears everyone is falling for her antics and over the top dramatics. Boyd had a chat with Elgin who was afraid to speak considering he has a broken hand and a missing eye and keeping the truth about what unfolded a secret to protect the townsfolk.

Boyd spotted something from a distance hanging from the motel sign that sent him into a panic, as he spotted a sack dripping blood. Ethan panicked thinking his dad was in the bag, so did Julie, as Tabitha and Boyd tried to reassure everyone. Jade also appeared worried, but upon the bag being opened it was revealed to be a bloody goat.

Jim’s body wasn’t in the bag, it was in the barn, which Julie and Ethan discovered! It waw a brutal moment to witness as it looks like the Man in Yellow wanted this to transpire all along. It was heartbreaking seeing Tabitha, Julie and Ethan discover his body with the message, ‘Knowledge Comes At A Cost.’ This was a direct message to Tabitha and Jade. Ethan reacted with a temper tantrum and blamed his mother for Jim’s demise.

Tabitha is going to take this hard because the guilt of her knowing that she was responsible for Jim’s death is going to haunt her. Donna was haunted by what she witnessed, as Jim’s burial was in the works. Boyd was puzzled by the riddle, but you know who had answers: Jade. Sara revealed to Kenny that Jim was killed, Sara was introduced to Sophia, and I don’t know if this is a good pairing or not. I’m hoping Sara might be able to pick up on Sophia’s bad energy and realize she is not who she claims to be.

Jade revealed what he knows of the mystery so far, as Boyd realized trying to solve the mystery only leads to bad things happening. Sara went to check on Acosta, who refused to entertain her. Julie decided to venture back into the forest, as Ethan faked being asleep. Donna tried to be a sympathetic shoulder for Julie, who went on a walk, requesting Randall’s help to go back to the ruins, as she wanted to change the story. Donna is not as present in two episodes so far: I’m hoping to see more of her for season 4.

Tabitha tried to scrub that ‘warning’ clean but had little luck. Jade warned Tabitha that all the memories are real, and the creatures are trying to prevent them from continuing to dig for the TRUTH. Tabitha wanted to hear nothing of it, as her grief overtook her and she just vomited cruel things to Jade.

Acosta decided to take the ambulance, but was halted by Kristi, who got into the vehicle. Boyd and Kenny chatted about Jim but was halted when news of the stolen ambulance came to light. Sophia was fishing for information from Sara as if she doesn’t already know what is unfolding.

Ethan snuck out when Donna was distracted by the ambulance flying thru down. Kristi tried to explain to Acosta what is unfolding, who refused to acknowledge there is no way out of this place. Julie wanted Randall to realize its possible they can change things courtesy of the ‘Ruins.’ Tabitha confessed her regrets to Jim in the church realizing she has to keep her children safe.

At the barn, Victor’s dad was searching for him, as he stumbled across that haunting message. Victor was found cowering in a corner, as I suspected last week, Victor knows what that message means and he knows about the ‘Man in Yellow.’ Victor was unraveling, as his father reassured him, they have to stay a united front. Julie and Randall walked thru that portal. Julie warned Randall to give her time before he pulled her out. Oh, I’m so worried right now!

As she walked thru the portal, she was transported to night, and she saw the creatures roaming about. She spotted the trailer, and Jim was inside, as well as Donna and Boyd shooting at the creatures. She chased after then, but the diner lady tackled Julie, as Randall pulled her out. Ok, my brain is twisted here, does Jim get reincarnated and what role does Donna and Boyd play?

Tabitha and Donna panicked when they discovered that Ethan is missing. Acosta refused to believe there is no way out, as they stumbled upon Ethan walking in the road. Kristi wanted Acosta to stop, but Acosta refused and they ran over the spikes. Boyd lost it on Acosta to the point that he placed her in cuffs. Kristi warned her to calm down, as they learned that Ethan was walking in the road.

This is interesting, as Ethan returned to the family’s camper and retrieved the transmitter, upon exiting with the radio, Ethan spotted Jim and talked about sending a message to Thomas. Ok, my brain is completely wrecked right now. Can the ghosts of the people who die in this town return to speak to their loved ones?

Jim asked Ethan to remember the dream he had when they crashed in town. Ok, that dream Ethan had about the Lake of Tears is critical to a way out. Tabitha found Ethan who noted he saw his father. I have to watch this episode a second time because I feel like it was riddled with important clues to the puzzle. These episodes move so fast, I cannot wait until next week “From” fanatics!