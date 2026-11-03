SHERMAN OAKS—On October 31, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) deputies on patrol responded to a call of shots fired at a Halloween party at a home in the 13700 block of Weddington Street. Officers arrived and called for backup, finding an estimated 300 people at the scene. LAPD North Hollywood Division provided backup.

Sirens and lights were flashing when a pedestrian, Kristine Paulos, a 32-year-old mother of two young daughters, stepped out and was fatally struck by one of the officers providing backup. The incident occurred near Woodman Avenue, Erwin Street, and Bessemer Street.

Officers cleared the area of partygoers. No other physical injuries were reported. LAPD Collision is conducting the ongoing investigation, and no further information is currently available, including the cause of the crash.