Amidst the pandemic, Halsey, American pop-singer and songwriter, announced on Thursday that she will be rescheduling her upcoming tour dates through an Instagram post to her fans and the public.

Halsey wrote, “As I’m sure many of you predicted, we are unfortunately going to have to reschedule the upcoming 2020 summer tour. There’s nothing more important to me than the safety and health of my fans. We’re excited to announce Summer 2021 dates with the same venues. Thank you for understanding. Touring is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait to see you again soon.” Her third Manic was released in January.

The Bad at Love singer, announced her recent changes with a new post revealing her quarantine body in her Los Angeles home and how she is coping with the lockdown captioned “swipe for cozy home vibez 🌿”

She then lit up Instagram, with a half a million more likes than her recent post, by wearing a two-piece bikini with an all-over strawberry print. The bikini has matching bottoms with a high cut and side strings for details, while the top has a romantic feeling with spaghetti straps and a tie-front keyhole. The bikini is available on kendallandkylie.com.