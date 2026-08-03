HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A power outage lasting nearly a day in Hollywood Hills and Brentwood as a heat wave emerged on Saturday, August 1.

The outage started Friday, July 31 and affected nearly 700 customers, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported.

Residents had to deal with the dangerous heat wave without air conditioning between Friday at 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews were working through the night fixing an underground circuit that needed to be repaired. Temperature peaked at approximately 95 degrees.