STUDIO CITY—A mother and her baby were home during a break-in that occurred at their home in Studio City around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, July 31, on the 11200 block of Briarcliff Lane, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The family confronted the intruders after they broke into the home, which caused the suspects to flee before authorities arrived on scene. KTLA reported the family and the suspects came face-to-face during the encounter, though this has not been confirmed by police.

The suspects remain at large, and no arrests have been made. The Los Angeles Police Department took a burglary report on scene and is currently investigating the matter. It is not yet known whether anything was taken from the home.

A video provided by KTLA showed the mother holding her baby while answering officers’ questions outside the home.

The burglary comes as law enforcement ramps up efforts to combat a high volume of residential burglaries across the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles. In recent months, authorities arrested dozens of suspects believed to be part of organized burglary crews accused of carrying out numerous home break-ins across the region.

Residents in the area are asked to keep their doors and windows locked, use exterior lighting, and install security cameras. Any suspicious activity should be reported to LAPD immediately.