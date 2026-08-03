LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly extended a contract offer for Jonathan Kuminga through sign-and-trade.

The Lakers are rumored to offer Kuminga a contract worth up to $45 million. The 23-year-old is one of the top targets for the franchise.

The sign-and-trade would send Jared Vanderbilt and draft picks to the Atlanta Hawks on a three-year deal to make everything work. The Lakers have been rumored to get Kuminga for weeks along the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, in 23.1 minutes, while splitting time with the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks.

The young player wants a bigger role after his recent stint with the Hawks. He had 19 points and 21 points in back-to-back playoff games. His athletic frame and potential would help the franchise be a fast and competitive team next season.

He has yet to sign a deal this free agency.