MALIBU—On July 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors issued a public safety advisory stating that Westward Beach Road, which leads to Point Dume, was closed to the public. It was the result of beach erosion from recent high tides and surf.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station issued a road closure advisory stating that the entrances to Point Dume at Birdview Avenue and Westward Beach Road were closed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors asks visitors to Point Dume not to go past barriers, safety cones, or caution tape, as the bluff’s edge is currently unstable due to erosion and can create steep drop-offs. Serious injury could result if a person enters a closed area.

The first three restrooms at Point Dume are closed because the facilities’ water meter and water line were damaged by beach erosion. For those visiting the beach, hand-washing stations are available in place of sinks, and temporary chemical toilets are also available.

Malibu residents are asked to avoid the area while driving and to use alternate routes until Point Dume reopens, but there is no estimate of when that will happen. Further information will be released to the public as it becomes available.