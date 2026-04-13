WOODLAND HILLS—On Saturday, April 11, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a two-story single-family fire in Woodland Hills. The fire was reported at 7:22 p.m. at 4808 N. Dunman Avenue, the fire was on the first floor upon fire department arrival.

Firefighters proceeded offensively with interior fire attack and roof operations. by 7:59 p.m. the fire was extinguished within 37 minutes with 41 firefighters working on scene. Companies remain for salvage and overhaul. All occupants reportedly out of the structure safety, with no injuries reported.