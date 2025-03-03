SANTA MONICA—On February 28, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) issued Ocean Use Warnings for Santa Monica due to high bacteria levels.



The LADPH advises beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean waters in the following areas. Warnings are non-fire related.



Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.



Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20



100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Ashland Ave. storm drain in Santa Monica. Santa Monica South Tower 28



100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach



100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.



Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach



100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey, The entire swim area.



Wilshire Boulevard storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12



100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.



Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro, The entire swim area.



These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. Residents planning beach trips are encouraged to check the LADPH website for a list of beaches that may offer cleaner waters.