SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica will be expecting wind gusts and high surf on Wednesday, January 12, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are expected to be around 5 miles per hour and 15 miles per hour and waves to be between 5 feet and 8 feet with strong rip currents. According to some reports, the waves will be mostly, what surfers consider, “walled” instead of the usual arch. High winds are expected to last until Friday, January, 14.

The high surf can increase the chances of injuries and drowning due to rocks and waves.

Officials advise civilians to stay out of the water and stay close to life guards.