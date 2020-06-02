HOLLYWOOD HILLS— The Los Angeles Fire Department ground and air response team rescued an adult female hiker on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The woman was rescued with an unspecified injury near Runyon Canyon and transported to a nearby hospital. According to the nationalgeographic.com, “A new study by SmokyMountains.com shows it’s not just children at risk. According to the research, wandering off trail is the number one reason, ahead of injury and bad weather, that adult hikers require search and rescue.”

Due to the coronavirus, hiking has been one of the activities that had been limited until recently. Americanhiking.org released a statement,

“The good news is that being outside, as long as you practice social distancing and follow government guidelines in your area, is still a very safe and healthy place to be.”

The trails.lacounty.gov stated on their website, “As of May 23, 2020, County multi-use trails, trailheads, and park facilities that serve as trail staging areas are open but subject to trail specific closures, parking limitations/closures, and/or reduced hours of operations.”

The Los Angeles park and recreation suggest following social distancing and to follow government guidelines in your area to stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The status of the female victim’s health is unknown.