PACIFIC PALISADES— Reggie Bush, retired football player, sells home this week for less than he had asked for originally.

In August 2019, former NFL Star Reggie Bush, 35, listed his modern Los Angeles Mansion located in the Pacific Palisades for almost $10 million. The heavily awarded, retired football player finally sold his home for $7.38 million, which was around $400,000 less than he originally paid for the property. Bush purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom property with an infinity pool and a wine room back in the Spring of 2014 for $7.75 million.

Bush has been retired since December 2017 and spent his career playing for the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions, the San Francisco 49ers and most recently the New Orleans Saints. The 2010 Super Bowl Winner spent six years living in the L-shaped home, originally built in 1965, before trying and failing to sell it for a profit.

The redesigned and reimagined mansion spans about 7,500 sq. feet with walls of floor-to-ceiling glass sliders throughout. There are also multiple decks attached to the home, as well as a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. The home comes with .78 acres of land, though some of which are unusable due to the hillside location. The new owner of the property still has enough space to host and entertain in the backyard after taking in a workout at the home’s in-home gym.

The buyer of the former running back’s mansion in the Pacific Palisades is still not public information. Bush himself has not spoken publicly on the decreased sale of his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles Times were the first to report the sale. For more information on Reggie Bush, follow him on Instagram and Twitter, @ReggieBush.