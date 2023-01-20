HOLLYWOOD HILLS— On Wednesday, January 8, following a series of storms that drenched California in record-breaking rain, a hillside in front of Grammy Hall of Fame singer Johnny Mathis’ mansion collapsed.

The landslide – that occurred in the 1400 block of Sunset Plaza – cut off utilities to Mathis’ home, leaving pipes and other infrastructure exposed to the elements. The ground gave way, took out landscaping, terrain and crushed Mathis’ silver Jaguar. No one was injured.

“Thus far, the full extent of the damage has yet to be determined and is currently being evaluated,” a representative for Mathis said.

This is not the first disaster that’s wrecked the singer’s hillside mansion.

In 2015, his mansion – which, at the time, he had owned for more than five decades – burnt down upon his return home from performing in Ohio. Everything was “totaled’ and the only thing he had left was the luggage he traveled with. Officials say the fire began in a room filled with aquariums and other electrical equipment, however the exact cause was not disclosed.

Mathis, 87, a pop and jazz singer, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for three separate recordings in 1998, 2002 and 2008. He was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2003, amongst various other nominations and awards.

Mathis continues to perform with over a dozen tour dates set in 2023.