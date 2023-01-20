HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A shooting that took place on Wednesday, January 18, at a gas station in Hollywood left one injured. Investigators say that the incident was likely prompted by a confrontation on the road.

The dispute between the two drivers began on the roadway. The two then drove to the Chevron located on Sunset Boulevard where shots were fired. The suspect shot at the victim’s car and then drove away in a grey SUV headed southbound towards Crescent Heights Boulevard.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime is urged to contact LAPD’ Hollywood division at (877) 275-5273.