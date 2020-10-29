SHERMAN OAKS — Hollywood producer David Guillod, 53, was arrested on Wednesday, October 28, on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He has served as executive producer behind films like “Extraction” and “Atomic Blonde.”

In a news release, LAPD said that on October 21 a female victim reported being “sexually assaulted by Guillod during an evening meeting.”

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assault Section, conducted a search and arrest warrant at Guillod’s Sherman Oaks residence. Police said there was no incident during the warrant service.

Guillod was taken into custody and booked at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center — he is being held on $5 million bail.

Guillod has been out on bail after being charged on June 22 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office with 11 counts of sexual assault, including raping a drugged victim.

Prosecutors allege in court documents that Guillod committed the crimes in 2012, 2014, and 2015. His initial bail in June was set at $3 million. Investigations into the case have been ongoing since 2017, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Guillod has denied these accusations.

If convicted, Guillod faces a potential sentence of 21 years to life in prison, according to the Santa Barbara D.A.’s Office.

LAPD said detectives are “interested in any other victims of Guillod that have not already come forward.” Police encourage them to call detectives at (213) 486-6910.