WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, October 24, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased a suspect driving under the influence in a Nissan Sentra sedan traveling at speeds near 110 miles per hour.



As the chase continued, this driver ran several red lights, moved onto surface streets, and darted through traffic.



The chase began in North Hollywood around 7 p.m., and officers followed the vehicle into Woodland Hills and then into the Thousand Oaks region. The chase ended when the driver pulled over near the SeaCliff Avenue exit on the 101 freeway.

The suspect, Luchiano Antonio Lewis Villanueva was taken into custody by police. He was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and for several felony charges. No additional details about the case has been disclosed to the public.



