SANTA MONICA—On Friday, October 24, officers from the Santa Monica Police Department arrived in the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard in response to reports of a hit-and-run collision. The crash left two people dead at the scene, and two others injured.



When the officers arrived on the scene, they found four victims lying on the south side of the sidewalk. Fire engines from the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and took two injured individuals to the nearby hospital for medical treatment; at this time, they are expected to survive.



Wilshire Boulevard remained closed as the officers conducted their investigation. The vehicle responsible for the crash was found at the scene; there was no sign of the driver, leading investigators to conclude that the driver fled the scene.



The suspect they are looking for is a Black man approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a red hat, a black sweater, and black shoes.



The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone who saw the collision to contact Investigator Lantz Lewis at 310-458-2201, ext. 5311, or send an email to Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov.