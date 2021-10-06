MALIBU—The city of Malibu revealed on its website that the Homeless Connect Day was returning on Thursday, October 7. The event provides one-stop social services from multiple government and non-profit organizations for individuals experiencing homelessness. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the former County Courthouse. (23533 Civic Center Way, Malibu. Click for a map.)

Participating agencies including LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, City of Malibu, LA County Department of Public Social Services, L.A. Homeless Services Authority, Veteran’s Association, LA County Department of Mental Health, and many others will offers direct assistance, including help with navigating and applying for available resources, health and dental screenings, showers with the mobile shower unit, haircuts, and basic humane supplies including socks, underwear, clean clothes and toothbrushes.

The one-stop-shop event takes place twice-a-year at helps people who have serious obstacles being able to make multiple trips to service agencies, make numerous phone calls and emails, and navigate the internet in order to access services they need. Community members are asked to volunteer for the event. For more details or to register as a volunteer, visit the Malibu Community Assistance Resource Team (CART) website.