CALIFORNIA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday, October 3, at about 2:40 a.m.

The LAPD reported a vehicle traveling near 39th Street and Western Avenue, struck a female pedestrian near the north/south alley east of Western Avenue. The vehicle fled eastbound 39th Street without stopping or rendering aid to the pedestrian.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the female pedestrian dead at scene. The identity of the pedestrian is not being released until next of kin is notified.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves. The public is reminded that, as pedestrians, they should exercise caution when crossing streets by doing so in a safe manner, obeying traffic lights, crossing within marked crosswalks, and obeying the rules of the road.

On April 15, 2015, the Los Angeles City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members that provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Detective Ramirez, Serial No. 39299 or Detective Moreno, Serial No. 32013, South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to the South Traffic Watch Commander at 323-421-2577 or contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.