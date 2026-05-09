SANTA MONICA—On April 15, detectives with the Santa Monica Police Department arrested Carolina Cobian, 65, who was working as a nanny, for abusing a child in her care. On May 7, 2026, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that it is seeking additional information in the investigation.

Cobian is from Simi Valley has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of endangering a child, a felony. The investigation is ongoing. The public is being asked to provide additional information that will help them identify any additional families who may have hired Cobian as a nanny, childcare provider, or caregiver.

The Santa Monica Police Department was first alerted to the alleged abuse when it received a report from a hospital about an infant who was suspected of having been abused. Carolina Cobian was employed as the nanny, and after she was arrested, she was booked at the Santa Monica Jail on felony child abuse charges. Cobian is out on bail and has an arraignment scheduled for May 28, at the Airport Courthouse.

The Santa Monica Police Department requests that anyone with information contact the department by phone at (310) 458-8491 or email Detective Lizette Hardgrave at Lizette.Hardgrave@santamonica.gov. or Detective Sergeant George Burciaga, whose email is George.Burciaga@santamonica.gov.

The name of the child that Cobian is accused of abusing has not been released by the Santa Monica Police Department.