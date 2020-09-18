UNITED STATES—Gambling is an entertaining activity popular with people around the globe. Moreover, this activity comes in several forms, either at online casinos or land-based casinos. Some people love playing slots, while others prefer table games or sports betting. With its different variants, gambling has gained its popularity over time. Another reason for its popularity is the best casino bonuses in Canada, USA, UK, and various other places.

Research estimates that 1.6 billion people gamble around the world, while 4.2 billion gamble at least once in a year. With huge popularity, questions arise: which place is best to gamble and which is the most popular? This article includes countries where gambling is more popular.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of the countries on the list. One of the reasons for its popularity is legalised gambling by the UK Gambling Commission. It generated £14.3 billion Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 2019. A large amount of revenue in the UK comes from online gaming. From the number of outlets and hundreds of online casinos to the overall size of the gambling market, the UK is surely a leader. This is a place encompassing the largest number of active gamblers on the globe.

Casino games, online poker, sports betting, bingo, and nation-regulated lottery games are available under the purview of UKGC. British people generally partake in national lotteries the most. It is stated in research that every fourth inhabitant buys lottery tickets once a month. Mostly, the age group of 25-34 years get to indulge in casino games. Majorly people use mobile devices to gamble, which is another reason for its popularity in the UK. Moreover, Great Britain itself holds around 9,000 legal betting shops and more than 100,000 employees in the gambling industry.

Australia

A large number of the population are passionate about gambling. Also, Australia largely attracts tourists with its beauty and beaches. It is found that Aussies spend the largest sum on gambling activities in the world. That is why it is the most cash-rich country in reference to gambling. Liberal gaming laws and a large number of land-based casinos, together with the availability of electronic gaming machines at various places, including gas stations, popularize such activities in the country.

Aussies lose the most than their counterpart countries. On average, a player loses $1,200 per year on gambling activity. However, the government is amending gaming laws to ensure the protection and safety of its inhabitants. Moreover, winnings are not taxable; thus, this is a place for hardcore punters who like to hit large. It was recorded Aussies gambled over $242 billion in 2017-18.

Australians are fond of pokies but if you like to play poker then visit New South Wales that encompasses half of the nation’s poker machines to have extreme fun.

Ireland

From sports betting to table games, people of Ireland love to gamble. Currently, Irish people have plenty of possibilities to enjoy their favorite games of chance. Their love for placing bets has taken loss value to $588 per person a year. However, the government is amending its outmoded laws to prevent problem gamblers as well as reduce this loss and offer a nice gambling environment to its citizens. Irish partake in greyhound racing to the extreme together with other games of chances.

United States

A magnificent city Las Vegas is a real hub of casino games. Besides, the US has legalized various other states that make it one of the biggest gambling markets globally. Poker is the most played game by Americans, followed by casino games and sports betting. With the introduction of legal online gambling in various states of the country, people are much wallowed in online casinos as compared to land-based casinos. With 3.42% gambling revenue growth, it has reached $109.7 billion. It was accounted in a report that Wyoming generated the maximum gambling revenue than any other state in the US.

Singapore

Being an attractive and beautiful tourist spot, this island country is fresh in this list. This island is a gambling hub for tourists. Since it was reported that Singapore generates revenue of $1 billion from its tourists only. The country is encompassing several resorts and clubs offering casino services. Singapore casinos have witnessed placing high stakes. To protect its residents from gambling exposure, the government has levied high entrance charges in casinos for visitors. The growth of the industry in Singapore has been remarkable as it introduced its first casino in 2010 and is expected to advance even more in the coming years.

Canada

Though all provinces and states have their own gambling jurisdiction, Canada still makes its place on this list. Low loss rate and flexible gaming policies make Canada one of the good choices for casino gaming. British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta encompass the most casinos and contribute maximum towards the betting revenue generation. However, in recent years, Canadians have deviated towards online gambling as most of the other countries.

Casino games, sports betting, together with electronic gaming machines, are popular within Canada. In the first quarter of 2020, $273.8 million in revenue has been generated, which is less than the previous year. This is due to the coronavirus pandemic; all gambling activities have been temporarily suspended in Canada.

Closing Thoughts

As countries are competing among themselves in various fields, the gambling industry has also played a significant role here. The countries stated above consider betting activities as one of the biggest sources of economy. With advanced technology and facilities, people are getting more into gaming either as a source of income, pastime, or fun. Canada, the UK, the US, Ireland, Australia and Singapore are followed by Finland, Spain, Greece, Norway, and Hong Kong.