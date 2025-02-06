SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, February 5, LT. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that on January 27, detectives received a report of a suspected inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old female Santa Monica High School student and a male teacher.

Authorities reported that an immediate and thorough investigation of the allegations ensued. Detectives learned the science teacher and student were engaged in inappropriate activities since the end of 2024. The incidents took place in multiple locations throughout Los Angeles County.

On February 5, detectives with assistance of uniformed and undercover officers, served arrest and search warrants and took the teacher into custody. The teacher has been identified as Ingo Horst Gaida, 58, of Los Angeles. He was booked for 647.6(a)(1) PC – annoying or molesting a child under 18 and 272(a)(1) PC – contributing to the delinquency of minor, both are misdemeanors. The case will be filed with the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office.

Gaida was released from SMPD custody with a citation and promise to appear in court. Gaida has no prior criminal history. Anyone with additional details or who has been the victim of abuse by Gaida should contact Officer Destiny King at (310) 458-6679, Sgt. David Haro at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.