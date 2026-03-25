BEVERLY HILLS—The woman who was arrested for shooting at the Beverly Hills property owned by singer Rihanna earlier this month, entered a plea of not guilty in court on Wednesday, March 25.

Ivanna Lisette Oritz, 35, from Orlando, Florida, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with attempted murder. The defendant is being represented by a public defender. Her bond was previously set at over $1.875 million and a request to reduce it was rejected by the court. Ortiz previously entered a not guilty plea when in court on March 11, but it was later withdrawn.

Ortiz has posted numerous videos on social media where she talked about Rihanna. The incident transpired on March 8 after the Los Angeles Police Department reported they received 911 calls at 1:21 p.m. Ortiz drove to Rihanna’s home located in Beverly Hills in a White Tesla. She fired several shots into the property with one round hitting a wall inside the home. After firing shots, the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was tracking by police to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks where she was later arrested.

The home is located on the 9500 block of Heather Road. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed to the public.

Rihanna was home during the incident, as well as her partner A$AP Rocky, her mother, her three children and other house staffers. There were no injuries reported.

On March 10, Ortiz, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in case 26CJCF01519 with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper.

In March 2023, the singer had a fan travel from South Carolina to her home in Beverly Hills hoping to meet her. In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested after he allegedly broke into the Grammy winner’s Hollywood Hills home and waited for over 12 hours. Leon, 27, at the time, hopped a fence, entered the singer’s home, and stayed overnight.

Rihanna is a singer who has earned 9 Grammy Awards and is known for her hits, “S.O.S.,” “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow,” “Rude Boy” and “Only Girl (in the World).” She has sold over 250 million records worldwide. She has appeared in the films “Battleship,” “Ocean’s 8” and performed voice work in the latest animated “Smurfs” film in 2025.

If convicted as charged, Ortiz faces up to life in state prison. The case is being prosecuted by Alexander Bott of the Major Crimes Division and remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.