KAUAI, HI—On March 19, martial arts actor, Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris passed away at the age of 86. His family confirmed that Norris was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency that led to his death. The family issued the following statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

The Oklahoma-born actor was married twice. First to Dianne Holechek (1958-1989) and then to Gena O’Kelley (1998-2026). He had five children, Dina, Mike, Eric, Dakota, and Danilee.

According to his biography, Norris began studying martial arts when he was stationed in Korea as a serviceman for the U.S. Air Force. Upon his return in 1962, he opened his first karate studio.

It was 1970 when the young Chuck Norris began his career in action films. He co-starred first with Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon, in 1972. He then starred in a series, playing in Walker, Texas Ranger.

here are many people in the West Texas town of Alpine in Brewster County, Texas, in the Big Bend region that allege that these were stories were based on the life of the legendary Texas Ranger, Joaquin Jackson, originally portrayed in 1987 by Nick Nolte.

In 1977, Norris starred in his first film as a martial arts actor in the action-packed film, Breaker, Breaker! Followed by Good Guys Wear Black, Forced Vengeance, and Missing in Action (1984).

More action followed with the police movie, Code of Silence (1985), a military action film, Delta Force (1986).

It was during the 1990s, when Walker, Texas Ranger as Norris then played Sergeant Cordell Walker, a series that went on for several years. The series went off the air in 2001.

Norris was charitable person and contributed to multiple charities including Make-A-Wish Foundation. He then founded his own charity, Kickstart,” with the help of former President H.W. Bush.

Kickstart provided martial arts training to middle-school students to teach respect, discipline, and to improve self-esteem.

“Kids need heroes. Call it square if you want, but I’m a flag waver, so I push a lot of Americanism in my movies.”—Chuck Norris

Conservative by nature, Norris also championed various causes including the right to bear arms.