BEVERLY HILLS—On March 23, screen actress and Oscar nominee, Valerie Perrine has died. According to her friend and filmaker Stacey Souther Perrine passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love. She was 82.



“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest, and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”



Souther posted his tribute to Perrine on Facebook along with a GoFundMe to help give his friend a proper burial. See below.



“Help us give Valerie Perrine the Farewell she deserves.



In loving memory of Valerie Ritchie Perrine



September 3,1943-March 23, 2026



Actress-Icon-Fighter



She made you believe a man could fly. Now we need you to believe in her.



If you’ve ever watched Superman and found yourself rooting for the lovable, warm-hearted Miss Eve Teschmacher, torn between loyalty to Lex Luthor and her secret love for the man of steel, then you already know what Valerie meant to the screen. What you may not know is what she endured off of it.



…After more than 15 years waging a quiet, courageous battle against both Parkinson’s disease and debilitating central tremors, this luminous, vivacious woman finally rested. Her passing leaves a void in Hollywood history and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.



This fundraiser is created with the full support and blessing of her brother, Ken Perrine, who himself continues to battle this devastating disease.



Vallerie’s journey to the screen was as unlikely and dazzling as any script she ever brought to life. A celebrated Vegas showgirl, she never set out to be an actress. Hollywood found her. And when it did, she dazzled everyone.



…Her Last Wish

Valerie’s final wish was simple and deeply meaningful: to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills. $40,560 of $65K has been raised thus far.



Valerie Perrine was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the 1974 film Lenny, directed by Bob Frosse. Perrine also played Lex Luther’s girlfriend in Richard Donner’s Superman and Superman II.