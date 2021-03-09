UNITED STATES—Jeffrey Preston Bezos, 57, the founder of Amazon, ex-wife The ex-wife of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, 57, MacKenzie Scott, 50, married science educator Dan Jewett, who teaches at a private school in Seattle where Jeff and MacKenzie’s children attend. The official wedding date has not been released, but it is reported the couple tied the knot in March.

Scoot, who is a humanitarian and novelist is the fourth richest woman in the world with a net worth estimated at $57.5 billion. After being married for 25 years to Jeff, the couple got divorced in 2019 after Jeff was caught with her friend Lauren Sanchez. The divorce was settled out of court, where Scott was awarded $62.3 billion, and the custody agreement for their three children remained private.

According to reports from The Giving pledge, MacKenzie will devote much of her time to philanthropy and made a commitment to give away the majority of her wealth to charities.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” MacKenzie wrote in the post on Medium. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”