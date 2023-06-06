SANTA MONICA—On June 2, just before midnight, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at the intersection of 26th Street and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica from a witness to a traffic collision with injuries.

A Volkswagen Jetta left the roadway and struck a pedestrian sitting on the bus stop bench. Police determined that the driver, John Edward Alevizos, 35, of Los Angeles was driving under the influence of alcohol.



Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 19-year-old victim with traumatic injuries to both legs. He was transported to UCLA Medical Center where he has been listed in critical condition.



Alevizos was arrested for drunk driving. Due to the condition of the victim, Alevizos was apprehended and booked into jail on a felony DUI charge.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Inmate Locator, Alevizos was booked into jail at the SMPD on June 6, at 1:54 a.m. on a $100,000 bail.

His court date was scheduled for June 6, at 8:30 a.m. at the LAX Superior Court on 11707 La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles. No further information is known at this time.