MALIBU—The city is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with its annual Public Safety Expo on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

“Malibu is vulnerable to many kinds of disasters from wildfires to earthquakes and tsunamis, so it’s our responsibility to be prepared, and the best time to get started is right now,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “I urge every resident, employee, student and business owner in Malibu to join us for the Public Safety Expo to learn how to make a plan and gather supplies so our whole community can be ready and resilient.”

The free event is part of Malibu’s ongoing efforts to help the community be more prepared for wildfires, earthquakes, floods, landslides and any other disasters that nature might bring.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department will provide a presentation about new brush clearance regulations, and the California Department of Insurance will give a presentation on wildfire insurance issues from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. The presentations will be recorded and will be made available to watch on the city of Malibu website and social media.

-New Brush Clearance Regulations – Ron Durbin from the Los Angeles County Fire Department Forestry Division will be speaking on AB 3074, approved by the governor on September 29, 2020, establishes Zone 0, a 5-foot Ember Resistant Zone that may require removal of all flammable materials within five feet of any structure.

-Wildfire Insurance Issues – Armine Sargsyan, the Community Relations Outreach Analyst from the California Department of Insurance, will be speaking and answering questions on insurance issues that affect homeowners in the Very High Fire Safety Severity Zone, which encompasses all of Malibu.

Public Safety Responder Appreciation Day – The event will be a celebration of “Public Safety Responder Appreciation Day in Malibu.” To honor law enforcement and firefighting personnel, as well as the many public safety volunteers including Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol and Arson Watch, the community is invited to come and show their appreciation by signing a special thank you book that will be presented to each group.

Earthquake Simulator -Take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe.

“Jaws of Life” Demonstration – The Fire Department will demonstrate a vehicle extraction rescue using the “Jaws of Life.”

Fire Extinguisher Training – Learn how to use a fire extinguisher.

Free Lunch – Coupons for free lunch will be provided to participants in Expo events from two food trucks offering a variety of tasty hot food, including vegan options, and shaved ice. (There will be a Limited supply. Food will also be available for purchase).

Public Safety Specialty Teams and Vehicles; Volunteer Opportunities; Emergency Preparedness Vendors – The Expo is a great opportunity for kids to learn about emergency preparedness and meet public safety and law enforcement professionals in person. Numerous vendors will have emergency preparedness equipment and supplies for sale and demonstration. Learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities with organizations including Arson Watch and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

-LA County Sheriff’s Department K-9

-LA County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad

-Malibu Search and Rescue

-LA County Fire Department

-LA County Animal Care and Control

-LA County Lifeguards

-Arson Watch

-Insurance providers

The vendors, participating agencies and trainings offered at the Expo will be listed on the website.