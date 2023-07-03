LOS ANGELES—LA Metro will begin implementing “fare-capping” on Saturday, July 1, which the agency saying it will be a “more convenient” and “less expensive” way to take public transportation.

With the new fare policy, riders of Metro buses and trains will pay per ride with a TAP card until they reach a one-day fare cap of $5 or a seven-day fare cap of $18. Once the cap is reached, rides continued use on Metro public transportation will be free for the remainder of the day or a seven-day period.

All rides taken with a TAP card include two hours of one-way free transfers.

The 1-Day, 7-Day, and 30-Day passes will be discontinued beginning July 1 as they’re longer necessary with fare capping. Upcharges will also no longer exist.

“No one will pay more than $5 a day to ride or $18 in a seven-day period— after you reach the 1-day and 7-day caps, you can continue to ride free,” said LA Metro in a blog post on July 1.

“When you buy a pass, you may not always ride enough to get the full value of the pass but with fare capping you never overpay. You only pay for the rides you take.”

Base fares for regular riders will remain at $1.75.

The base fare for seniors and disabled persons will also remain the same, costing $0.75 during peak hours and $0.35 outside of peak hours. Their daily cap will remain at $2.50, and the seven-day cap will become $5.

Students in grades K-12 will see a decrease in base fare from $1 to $0.75 cents, while college and vocational students will see their base fare decrease from $1.75 to $0.75 cents.

Student fares will be capped at $2.50 per day and $6 over a seven-day period.