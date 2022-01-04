BEVERLY HILLS—As a result of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the city of Beverly Hills decided not to hold our JUST IN CASE BH (JICBH) Zone 2 walk scheduled for Saturday, January 8. A Zoom call will be held on Tuesday, January 11 at 3 p.m. to introduce Zone 2 neighbors (see map) to JUST IN CASE BH – a City program which aligns residents, businesses and city staff (e.g., Fire Department, Police Department, Emergency Operations Center) to help each other during times of emergency when city support may be delayed in responding.

In two short years, JUST IN CASE BH brought together more than 2,000 actively participating residents and businesses to the city program and became a prototype for nationwide emergency preparedness programs.

JICBH is a proactive group with engaged block captains who quickly disseminate information to neighbors in times of crisis.

When the fire and police departments respond to city-wide disasters that include major earthquakes, floods, out-of-control fires, chemical spills, terrorist attacks, and even crime sprees, JICBH participants take action in to become first responders themselves by helping with medical assistance and providing much needed updates to the community members.

As a result of Beverly Hills’ full support, JICBH block captains and participants received Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) free of charge – which is a training program open to all Beverly Hills residents and businesses. CERT is a life-saving course everyone should consider.

“We appreciate all our wonderful JICBH volunteers who are leading the way for neighbors helping neighbors. Thanks to you, the fire and police departments, Beverly Hills is stronger than ever! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year!,” noted the city of Beverly Hills in a statement.