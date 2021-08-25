BEVERLY HILLS—The JUST IN CASE BH is a communication network of people and services that unites everyone before, during, and after emergencies. This communication network includes the Beverly Hills Fire & Police Departments, City Communications, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Neighborhood Watch, and YOU, the residents and businesses of the City.

The goal is to ensure a clear, unified message during an emergency. JUST IN CASE BH will be introducing the program to Zone 6 (the area south of Wilshire Boulevard & west of Beverly Drive), but everyone in Beverly Hills, regardless of zone, is welcome to join us for any of our events below.

Sunday, August 29, 9:30 a.m.

Zone 6 Community Walk:

Meet at the southwest corner of Olympic & S. Roxbury.

The city of Beverly Hills indicated it will meet with residents and businesses to spread the word about the new program, so be sure to wear sunscreen and comfortable walking shoes!

Thursday, September 9, 3:00 p.m.

Zone 6 Introductory Meeting via Zoom

Meeting ID: 894 7902 6013

Passcode: 673496

Join the Beverly Hills Fire and Police Departments and community leaders during our introductory meeting for Zone 6. All are encouraged to learn further about the program and to ask questions.

Event dates and times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, visit JUSTINCASEBH.org. We will have future events for the rest of the zones–we look forward to meeting you and working together to prepare Beverly Hills for any emergency. #JUSTINCASEBH.