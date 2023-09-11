BEVERLY HILLS—On August 30, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested two individuals detained by store security in the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard after stealing large quantities of clothing. A third suspect initially fled the scene, but was cornered by police and taken into custody.



Reports indicate that at least two unidentified individuals entered one of the clothing stores at approximately 6:30 p.m., taking a large amount of clothing and were confronted by store security who called authorities.



Two 17 year-olds, and one 15 year-old were taken into custody. Their identities cannot be released due to their age.



The BHPD, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Police Department all responded to the call.



Anyone with more details on the case is asked to call BHPD Watch Commander at 310-285-2125 or to use the BHPD alert system at beverlyhills.org/BHPD alert or sign up by texting BHPDALERT to 888-777.